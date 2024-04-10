Carr Financial Group Corp Has $464,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.00.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.74. 851,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.10. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

