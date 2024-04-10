Carr Financial Group Corp Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.22. 2,482,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $550.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.63. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

