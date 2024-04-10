Carr Financial Group Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.0% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.97. 3,342,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.80 and its 200 day moving average is $234.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

