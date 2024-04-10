Carr Financial Group Corp Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Carr Financial Group Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $64.08. 2,518,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.