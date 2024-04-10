Carr Financial Group Corp Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after buying an additional 1,276,096 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 0.7 %

SYY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.96. 2,097,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.