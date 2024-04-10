Carr Financial Group Corp Purchases 491 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after buying an additional 2,929,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 145.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,164,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,483 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

MA stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.17. 2,708,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,384. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $437.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.95.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

