Carr Financial Group Corp Purchases Shares of 1,854 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after buying an additional 4,078,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $325,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after buying an additional 501,385 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,938,000 after buying an additional 356,495 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.03.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.60. 4,984,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,900. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

