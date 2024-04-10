Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 524 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.06. 448,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,362. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.16.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

