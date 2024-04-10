Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 938 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Carr Financial Group Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

PPA stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.87. The company had a trading volume of 207,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,243. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

