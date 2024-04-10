Carr Financial Group Corp Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 64,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.11. 6,356,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153,431. The company has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

