Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.17

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.17 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 40.69 ($0.51). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51), with a volume of 45,071 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business intelligence, learning, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

