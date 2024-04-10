Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,605 shares during the period. Corteva makes up about 1.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Corteva Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.16. 2,133,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

