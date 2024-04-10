Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Crown Castle by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Crown Castle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 43,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Crown Castle by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 3,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI traded down $4.32 on Wednesday, reaching $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

