CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CSX by 416.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

CSX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. 13,709,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,646,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

