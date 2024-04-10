Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires Shares of 9,000 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,033,000 after purchasing an additional 136,851 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,823,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,609. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

