Custom Index Systems LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160,662 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 360,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 55,848 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,162,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,761. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.71. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

