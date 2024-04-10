Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Reaches $394.31 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $394.31 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for $24.67 or 0.00035362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00101550 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00015430 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002852 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,981,558 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

