Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.54

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.54 and traded as low as $39.03. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 140,558 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DKL. Raymond James raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKL

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 102.99% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.52%.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 344,464 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 172,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.