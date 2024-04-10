DH (TSE:DH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

DH Corp (TSE:DH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$25.51. DH shares last traded at C$25.49, with a volume of 741,575 shares traded.
DH Stock Up ∞
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.49.
About DH
DH Corp, formerly Davis + Henderson Corporation, is a Canada-based financial technology provider. The Company offers lending and payments solutions in Canada, and lending and integrated core solutions in the United States. Its segments include Global Transaction Banking Solutions (GTBS), which comprises its operations in the United States and other international locations; Canadian segment, which comprises its operations in Canada; Lending & Integrated Core (L&IC) segment, which comprises its operations in the United States, and Corporate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DH
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for DH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.