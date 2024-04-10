Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $690,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

GGLS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

