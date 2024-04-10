Distil (LON:DIS) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). 193,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 538,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Distil Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.52.

Distil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.