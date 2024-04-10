Divi (DIVI) Achieves Market Cap of $9.08 Million

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Divi has a total market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $209,317.56 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Divi has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00066132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,829,819,274 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,828,962,737.3900666. The last known price of Divi is 0.00237272 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $327,394.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

