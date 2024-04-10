DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.56

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.56 and traded as low as $12.67. DLH shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 27,061 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

DLH Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $174.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. DLH had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $65,003.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,913.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 102,275 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DLH by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 548,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in DLH by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DLH by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

