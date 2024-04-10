EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 23,000 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00.

On Monday, March 18th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 477,897 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,255,673.84.

Shares of TSE:CEU traded up C$0.17 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.62. 409,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,828. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.6762142 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.11.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

