Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Down 89.5% in March

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EMMA remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.61. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

