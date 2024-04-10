Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the March 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enertopia Stock Performance

Shares of ENRT remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,181. Enertopia has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Enertopia Company Profile

Enertopia Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium project that consists of 88 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada.

