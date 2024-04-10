EQB (TSE:EQB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $87.77

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$87.77 and traded as high as C$89.09. EQB shares last traded at C$88.90, with a volume of 46,143 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC set a C$100.00 price objective on EQB and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EQB from C$101.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQB from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.56.

Get EQB alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQB

EQB Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.34.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.63 by C($0.93). EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that EQB Inc. will post 11.6625683 earnings per share for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.