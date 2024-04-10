ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.28 Per Share

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.2785 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN’s previous dividend of $1.19.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of BDCX stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $35.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70.

