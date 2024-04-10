EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, April 12th

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 12th. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ EZGO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,870,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,861. EZGO Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EZGO Technologies by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

