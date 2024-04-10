FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FalconStor Software Price Performance

FALC remained flat at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.25. FalconStor Software has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.