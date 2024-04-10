Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,094,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $610,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,416,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,486,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,394,000 after buying an additional 235,236 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

NASDAQ:FERG traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.45. 1,445,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.12. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $125.76 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

