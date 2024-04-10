Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 78,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 33,240 shares.The stock last traded at $52.22 and had previously closed at $52.20.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $516.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 42,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

