Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $58,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

PEP stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,875. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

