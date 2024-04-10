Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $45,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.86. 1,625,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

