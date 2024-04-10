Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.10. 6,991,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,575,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $72.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

