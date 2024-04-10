Financial Counselors Inc. Has $16.13 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Entergy worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 17,550.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.