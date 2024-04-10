Financial Counselors Inc. Has $18.55 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,493 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,768,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,751 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after purchasing an additional 640,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 459,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,222. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1526 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

