Financial Counselors Inc. Has $35.91 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $35,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,532,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.14.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

