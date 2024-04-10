Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,125,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,411,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,979. The firm has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.68. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.60 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

