Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 40,791 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,791 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.19% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $24,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,108 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

