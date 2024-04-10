Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,289 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded down $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $142.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.46.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

