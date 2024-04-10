Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 6,144 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust worth $21,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 42,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of DLR traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,694. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

