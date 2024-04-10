First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $198.47

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.47 and traded as high as $200.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $199.50, with a volume of 89 shares changing hands.

First National Bank Alaska Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.46.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Announces Dividend

About First National Bank Alaska

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. First National Bank Alaska’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

