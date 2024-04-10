First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,389,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,340,000 after purchasing an additional 167,860 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,832,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,397,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,659,000.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $57.08. 37,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $58.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0785 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

