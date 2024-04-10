First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,877 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 434,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 170,041 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 194,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. 23,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,026. The stock has a market cap of $109.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

