First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 295.7% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance
First Wave BioPharma stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. First Wave BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $73.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWBI. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
First Wave BioPharma Company Profile
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.
