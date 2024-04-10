Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Approximately 4,137,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 1,206,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.61.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

