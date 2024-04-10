GateToken (GT) Hits Market Capitalization of $759.39 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. GateToken has a total market cap of $759.39 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for $7.87 or 0.00011116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00013606 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00016646 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001482 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,774.77 or 0.99940234 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00126195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,471,282 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 95,961,538.90511419 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.60102454 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $27,268,936.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

