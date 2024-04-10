GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Short Interest Update

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a growth of 205.2% from the March 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at GEN Restaurant Group

In other GEN Restaurant Group news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim acquired 6,000 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,047,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez acquired 48,142 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $290,296.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at $697,025.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 59,039 shares of company stock worth $371,611 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 125,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GENK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 74,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 20.27%. Equities analysts predict that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

