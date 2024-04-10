Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Genel Energy stock remained flat at $1.05 during trading on Wednesday. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

